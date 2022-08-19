Dr. Nicholas Stokey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Stokey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Stokey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bellevue, NE.
Dr. Stokey works at
Locations
Summit Plaza Dental Care3615 Summit Plaza Dr Ste 101, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 287-7844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had an issue got me in the next day in the morning and took care of everything. Everyone at this location is very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Nicholas Stokey, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1154702074
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokey accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stokey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stokey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.