Dr. Nicola Khoury, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milpitas, CA. They graduated from University of San Francisco|University of The Pacific / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Khoury works at Montague Dental Excellence in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.