Dr. Nicola Nylander, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicola Nylander, MD is a Dermatologist in Benton City, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prosser Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 Dale Ave Ste A, Benton City, WA 99320 Directions (509) 588-4075
Hospital Affiliations
- Prosser Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nicola Nylander, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Nylander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nylander accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nylander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nylander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nylander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nylander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nylander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.