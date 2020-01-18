Dr. Nicolaus Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicolaus Winters, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicolaus Winters, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Locations
Center for Spine and Sports Medicine7145 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 476-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Really made me feel at ease. Didn’t hurt at all. Hopefully next procedure will go just as well.
About Dr. Nicolaus Winters, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1750522660
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University Of Louisville
- Georgetown College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters, there are benefits to both methods.