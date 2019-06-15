See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Abilene, TX
Dr. Nicole Bullock, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicole Bullock, DO

Dr. Nicole Bullock, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They completed their residency with Oklahoma State University Medical Center / Tulsa Regional Medical Center

Dr. Bullock works at Dr. Nicole Bullock in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bullock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Nicole Bullock
    1665 Antilley Rd Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 794-5424
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 15, 2019
    Dr. Bullock always makes “the dreaded visit” not dreadful at all. She is personable and very easy to talk to and answers any questions you have. Explains everything thoroughly. She always knows how to make an uncomfortable situation right, and making a patient feel comfortable by lightening the situation with a small silly joke to break the tension. Very compassionate and real. 10 out of 10 stars.
    Shelley H. — Jun 15, 2019
    About Dr. Nicole Bullock, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 1023277076
    Education & Certifications

    • Oklahoma State University Medical Center / Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Bullock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bullock works at Dr. Nicole Bullock in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bullock’s profile.

    Dr. Bullock has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

