Dr. Nicole Cobo, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Cobo, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.

Dr. Cobo works at Adult & Child Neurology Assocs in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Beach Neurological Medical Group Inc.
    2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 260, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 490-3580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Wada Test
ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Wada Test
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nicole Cobo, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497954119
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Cobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cobo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cobo works at Adult & Child Neurology Assocs in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cobo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

