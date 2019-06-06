Dr. Nicole Cobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Cobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Cobo, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Cobo works at
Locations
-
1
Long Beach Neurological Medical Group Inc.2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 260, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 490-3580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cobo?
We love Dr Cobo she is very knowledgeable , she explains things very well. Dr Cobo is truly carding .
About Dr. Nicole Cobo, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497954119
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobo works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.