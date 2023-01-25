Dr. Nicole Griffith, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Griffith, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Griffith, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nokomis, FL.
Locations
Nokomis Dental Care1200 Tamiami Trl N, Nokomis, FL 34275 Directions (941) 241-4537Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had two cracked teeth that needed crowns and the office got me right in and did the prep and three weeks later I had new crowns. The adjusted two older crown so that my bite is better than it has been in years. I also had a cleaning and it was very thorough.
About Dr. Nicole Griffith, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1790347250
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Griffith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
