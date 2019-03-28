Overview of Dr. Nicole Higa, MD

Dr. Nicole Higa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Higa works at Straub Medical Center in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.