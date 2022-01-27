See All Pediatricians in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Nicole Laird, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicole Laird, MD

Dr. Nicole Laird, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.

Dr. Laird works at PECAN TREE PEDIATRICS in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Wylie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laird's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pecan Tree Pediatrics
    1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 135, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 772-3100
  2. 2
    Pecan Tree Pediatrics PA
    3360 W FM 544 Ste 910, Wylie, TX 75098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 429-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2022
    My 4 and 2 year boys sees Dr Lair she is amazing and always available.
    Kassahun A Zewdu — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Laird, MD
    About Dr. Nicole Laird, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528383908
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Children's Medical Center Dallas / UT Southwestern
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Laird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

