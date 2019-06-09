See All Pediatricians in Porter Ranch, CA
Dr. Nicole Militello, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicole Militello, MD

Dr. Nicole Militello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Militello works at UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care in Porter Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Militello's Office Locations

    Ucla Porter Ranch Primary Care and Specialties
    Ucla Porter Ranch Primary Care and Specialties
19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326
(818) 732-6884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2019
    Dr Hetzer Militello is my child's pediatrician for almost two years now. She is compassionate, warm and a very considerate pediatrician. Her patients are her priority and she makes sure she listens to them patiently and treat them. She is also quick in replying to the messages and like to know the updates about her patients. I am very happy to have such an amazing pediatrician near me and my child is in safe hands. Her staff is also very understanding and flexible. I wish them all the very best for the future.
    Komal in Porter Ranch, CA — Jun 09, 2019
    About Dr. Nicole Militello, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972730364
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucla Mattel Children'S Hospital
    Internship
    • Ucla Mattel Children'S Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Militello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Militello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Militello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Militello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Militello works at UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care in Porter Ranch, CA. View the full address on Dr. Militello’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Militello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Militello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Militello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Militello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

