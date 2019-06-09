Dr. Nicole Militello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Militello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Militello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Militello, MD
Dr. Nicole Militello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Militello works at
Dr. Militello's Office Locations
Ucla Porter Ranch Primary Care and Specialties19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 732-6884
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
osted on June 9th, 2019 Dr Hetzer Militello is my child's pediatrician for almost two years now. She is compassionate, warm and a very considerate pediatrician. Her patients are her priority and she makes sure she listens to them patiently and treat them. She is also quick in replying to the messages and like to know the updates about her patients . I am very happy to have such an amazing pediatrician near me and my child is in safe hands.Her staff is also very understanding and flexible. I wish them all the very best for the future.
About Dr. Nicole Militello, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972730364
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Mattel Children'S Hospital
- Ucla Mattel Children'S Hospital
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Militello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Militello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Militello using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Militello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Militello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Militello.
