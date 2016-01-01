See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Culver City, CA
Dr. Nicole Record, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview of Dr. Nicole Record, DO

Dr. Nicole Record, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. 

Dr. Record works at Dr Ernst von Schwarz MD in Culver City, CA with other offices in Encino, CA, San Diego, CA and Van Nuys, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Record's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stepan O Kasimain MD
    3831 Hughes Ave Ste 105, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 603-6984
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Bone and Joint Institute
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 1150, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 477-0787
  3. 3
    San Diego Center for Spinal Disorders
    6190 Cornerstone Ct E Ste 212, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 383-7295
  4. 4
    Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Upper Back Pain
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Upper Back Pain
Back Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Nicole Record, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659713725
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Record has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Record has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Record.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Record, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Record appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

