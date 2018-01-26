Overview of Dr. Nidhi Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Nidhi Aggarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Aggarwal works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.