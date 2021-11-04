Dr. Nihal Abdulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nihal Abdulla, MD
Dr. Nihal Abdulla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Cancer & Blood Specialty Clinic3851 Katella Ave Ste 125, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 735-0602
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 735-0602
Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc.2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-1554
Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic2653 Elm Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 340-0606
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Knowledgeable. Explains clearly. & takes time explaining w/diagrams making sure he is understood thoroughly. Highly recommend to others.
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Abdulla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulla.
