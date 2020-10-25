Overview of Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD

Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nottingham Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid works at Hemostasis and Thrombosis Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.