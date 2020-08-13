Overview of Dr. Nikhat Baig, MD

Dr. Nikhat Baig, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL.



Dr. Baig works at Mohammed I Baig Md in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Administrative Physical along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.