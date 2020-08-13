See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Plantation, FL
Dr. Nikhat Baig, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nikhat Baig, MD

Dr. Nikhat Baig, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. 

Dr. Baig works at Mohammed I Baig Md in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Administrative Physical along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baig's Office Locations

    Mohammed I. Baig M.d. PA
    4100 S Hospital Dr Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 797-0601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Administrative Physical
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2020
    She is effective, thorough & compassionate. Staff is friendly and efficient.
    — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Nikhat Baig, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992814040
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikhat Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baig has seen patients for Administrative Physical, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

