Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD
Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital/ Johns Hopkins
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
WellMed at Cedar Park1779 E Whitestone Blvd Bldg 2, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 652-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agarwal is a consummate professional. A doctor with wonderful skills and a caring attitude towards his patients. A doctor we would highly recommend.
About Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1124173513
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital/ Johns Hopkins
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
