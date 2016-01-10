Dr. Niki Christopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niki Christopoulos, MD
Dr. Niki Christopoulos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology515 N State St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 245-9965
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Niki was professional, reassuring and realistic on expectations from the start. I had no complications from the surgery, healed well, pain was manageable and Dr was always there to answer my questions. I am very pleased with my results (enough to go back to have my arms done) and would recommend Dr Christopolous to all
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- Rush University Med Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
