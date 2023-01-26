Overview

Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Gharavi works at Cedars-Sinai Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.