Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gharavi works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars Sinai Dermatology99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc.4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 640, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-4444
-
3
Indianer, Lask & Rosenzweig, MDs16260 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-4022
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gharavi?
I have gone to Dr. Gharavi for three facial skin cancers. His bedside manner, knowledge, and skill are unparalleled. I would recommend Dr. Gharavi to anyone needing a Mohs procedure; that is essentially all he does---and he is very very good at it.
About Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1366683948
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCLA
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharavi works at
Dr. Gharavi has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gharavi speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.