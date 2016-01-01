Dr. Hu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nina Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Hu, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Childrens Hospital of3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nina Hu, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.