Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nina Shah, DO

Dr. Nina Shah, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hudson, FL. 

Dr. Shah works at Access Health Care in Hudson, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    All Care Medical Consultants, P.A. - Palm Harbor
    13911 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 111, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 869-8800
  2. 2
    Largo Medical Center
    201 14th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 588-5704
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    11425 US HIGHWAY 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 652-4060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bladder Infection
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Anemia
Bladder Infection
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2022
    best doctor I have ever seen.
    sonal shah — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nina Shah, DO
    About Dr. Nina Shah, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922552272
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.