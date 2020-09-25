Dr. Ninad Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ninad Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Ninad Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates Inc.1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 370, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1144
-
2
Indianapolis Endoscopy Center Llp8315 E 56th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Directions (317) 355-1144
-
3
Cpn Gastroenterology Care7950 N Shadeland Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I admitted myself to Community hospital Indianapolis In. 5/28/2020, I had what I thought was a super infected boil in my groin area. Well Dr. Ninad Shah had me in the operating room within a few hours. I believe his quick diagnosis and surgery saved my life. I had Necrotizing Fasciitis. This bacterial infection come to find out kills about 30% of people if not diagnosed/operated on in a very quick timly manner. Thank you sir for literally saving my life! God BLESS YOU.
About Dr. Ninad Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184831729
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.