Dr. Niraj Shenoy, MD

Hematology
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Niraj Shenoy, MD

Dr. Niraj Shenoy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shenoy works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shenoy's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Northwestern Medical Group
    676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion Ste 850, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Breast Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Osteosarcoma
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Cancer
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Meningiomas
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Niraj Shenoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346586765
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niraj Shenoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shenoy works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shenoy’s profile.

    Dr. Shenoy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

