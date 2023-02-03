Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Longmont United Hospital.
Longmont1551 Professional Ln Unit 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 772-1600
Ncmc Specialty Clinic300 Exempla Cir Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 890-8292
Front Range Orthopedic Center1610 Dry Creek Dr Ste 200, Longmont, CO 80503 Directions (303) 772-1600
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
First in Late Oct and now in Late January. Both have been a great experience. Thank you so much
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
