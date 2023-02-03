Overview of Dr. Nirav Shah, MD

Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Orthopaedic And Spine Center Of The Rockies in Longmont, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.