Neurosurgery
3.3 (7)
Dr. Nirit Weiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors
    5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Back Pain
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniopharyngioma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulator Implantation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Schwannoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Tumor Surgery
Spine Deformities
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Nerve Block
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.3
    May 24, 2019
    Super and precise surgeon. My 93 yo dad has severe right thigh pain and she said should fix that (if medically cleared) and did by performing an L3 laminectomy. I had a left sided laminectomy from L3-S1 and was impressed she had my spinal cord monitored throughout and used an OR microscope.
    About Dr. Nirit Weiss, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1063488625
    • Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    • Yale University School Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

