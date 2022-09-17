Overview

Dr. Nirmal Bastola, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keizer, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Bastola works at Salem Clinic PC in Keizer, OR with other offices in Clear Lake, IA and Salem, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.