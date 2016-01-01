See All Radiation Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Nisha Ohri, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small New Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nisha Ohri, MD

Dr. Nisha Ohri, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Ohri works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ohri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9518
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nisha Ohri, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902164288
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nisha Ohri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ohri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ohri works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ohri’s profile.

    Dr. Ohri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

