See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milford, CT
Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (18)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD

Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.

Dr. Riegler works at CT Gastroenterolgy Consltnts PC in Milford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Riegler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nitai I Riegler MD
    88 Noble Ave Ste 102, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 783-0752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Viral Infection
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Viral Infection
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Riegler?

    May 29, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Riegler's for about 10 years, and I have been to his office many times through out the years. The office is always extremely clean and Dr. Riegler always takes his time to listen to my concerns about both medical and personal concerns. He always takes his time to explain things that I don't understand regarding my health, and is never judgemental, and always very caring. The staff including Jennifer has always been very pleasant and helpful as well. I always feel that I can ask any question about any subject, even if it's not related to something medical. Jennifer has always been extremely helpful, and on occasion, has even given me very good advice or recommendations related to my grandchildren. She has always been respectful and kind. I have heard her communicating with other patients while in the waiting room, and have noticed her concern for them as well. There aren't too many doctors that take the time to listen to your concerns the way they do.
    — May 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Riegler to family and friends

    Dr. Riegler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Riegler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD.

    About Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225124514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Conn
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Conn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • 882 TRAINING GROUP
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riegler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riegler works at CT Gastroenterolgy Consltnts PC in Milford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Riegler’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Riegler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riegler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nitai Riegler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.