Dr. Nitika Sharma, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitika Sharma, DDS
Overview
Dr. Nitika Sharma, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Green Valley, AZ.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Madera Vista140 W Duval Mine Rd Ste 110, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 386-6685Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
All the employees were very helpful, courteous and professional. I will definitely return.
About Dr. Nitika Sharma, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1295274579
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.