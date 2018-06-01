Overview of Dr. Nitin Ambani, MD

Dr. Nitin Ambani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Ambani works at Henry Ford Allegiance Urology in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.