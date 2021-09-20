See All General Surgeons in West Haven, CT
Dr. Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu

General Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu is a General Surgery Specialist in West Haven, CT. 

Dr. Ikekpeazu works at Surgical Associates Of West Haven in West Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu MD
    764 Campbell Ave Ste B, West Haven, CT 06516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 937-8778
  2. 2
    nkemakonam ikekpeazu
    2543 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 937-8778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Anorectal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Anorectal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Sep 20, 2021
Dr. Ikekpeazu surgically repaired my hernia less than one week ago. I'm surprised at how well the healing has progressed. I still haven't viewed the actual incision area directly as the bandage remains in place; however I expect it will look fine. All feels good so far.
Brian Puente
    Brian Puente — Sep 20, 2021
    About Dr. Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo
    NPI Number
    • 1679680391
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikekpeazu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ikekpeazu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikekpeazu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikekpeazu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikekpeazu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikekpeazu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

