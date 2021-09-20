Dr. Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikekpeazu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu
Overview
Dr. Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu is a General Surgery Specialist in West Haven, CT.
Locations
1
Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu MD764 Campbell Ave Ste B, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 937-8778
2
nkemakonam ikekpeazu2543 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06514 Directions (203) 937-8778
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ikekpeazu surgically repaired my hernia less than one week ago. I'm surprised at how well the healing has progressed. I still haven't viewed the actual incision area directly as the bandage remains in place; however I expect it will look fine. All feels good so far.
About Dr. Nkemakonam Ikekpeazu
- General Surgery
- English, Igbo
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
