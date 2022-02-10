Overview

Dr. Noah Cohen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Cohen works at Mount Sinai - Physician Office in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.