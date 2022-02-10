Dr. Noah Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noah Cohen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Surgical Oncology19 E 98th St Ste 7A, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr.Cohen to anyone looking for a knowledgeable, respectful, and reliable person in the medical field. He was able to break down my condition and give me step by step instructions for my surgery. He and his team helped me prepare for my time off and quickly provided me with any documentation. Wish he was my Doctor for everything.
About Dr. Noah Cohen, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
