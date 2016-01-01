See All Vascular Neurologists in San Francisco, CA
Vascular Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD

Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Barazangi works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barazangi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CPMC Van Ness Campus
    1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609893437
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF Medical Center
    • California Pacific Med Ctr - Pacific
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barazangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barazangi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barazangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barazangi works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barazangi’s profile.

    Dr. Barazangi has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barazangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Barazangi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barazangi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barazangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barazangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

