Overview of Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD

Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Barazangi works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.