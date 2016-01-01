Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barazangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD
Overview of Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD
Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Barazangi works at
Dr. Barazangi's Office Locations
-
1
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barazangi?
About Dr. Nobl Barazangi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609893437
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- California Pacific Med Ctr - Pacific
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barazangi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barazangi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barazangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barazangi works at
Dr. Barazangi has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barazangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barazangi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barazangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barazangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barazangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.