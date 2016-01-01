Dr. Espat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nocif Espat, MD
Overview of Dr. Nocif Espat, MD
Dr. Nocif Espat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center and South County Hospital.
Dr. Espat works at
Dr. Espat's Office Locations
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2464
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nocif Espat, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225041361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Espat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.