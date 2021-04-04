Dr. Noel Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Curry, MD
Overview
Dr. Noel Curry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CHARING CROSS HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Curry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Gastroenterology39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 101, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 773-2882Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curry?
saw dr curry in 1986 he fixed me in 2020 needed a colonoscapy and had the pleasure of seeing him again that many years apart still a great doctor and great guy thanks dr curry
About Dr. Noel Curry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1609837921
Education & Certifications
- UCLA & VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
- University of Oregon Medical School Hospitals and Clinics
- Vancouver General Hospital University Bc
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CHARING CROSS HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry works at
Dr. Curry has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.