Dr. Noor Al-Husayni, MD

Pediatric Medicine
Overview of Dr. Noor Al-Husayni, MD

Dr. Noor Al-Husayni, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Dr. Al-Husayni works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Adolescent Medicine in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Husayni's Office Locations

    Adolescent Medicine
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 614-4229
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
    About Dr. Noor Al-Husayni, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386031565
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
