Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD

Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ZIAUDDIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.

Dr. Yazdanie works at Katy Diabetes and Endocrinology in Temple, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yazdanie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott & White Clinic
    2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 724-2150
  2. 2
    Cypress Pediatrics PA
    9539 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 593-8100
  3. 3
    Endocrine and Psychiatry Center (epc)
    21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 206-8201
  4. 4
    Katy Diabetes and Endocrinology
    26077 Nelson Way Ste 1201, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 437-6531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2021
    Last year I was in need of a endocrinologist since in my family there are many members with thyroid issues. I was beginning to feel very tired and felt it was time to check my thyroid. I have learned to do a great deal of research before choosing a doctor. I decided that the Endocrine and Psychiatry Center was the Facility for me. My Mom's side of the family has lots of Thyroid issues. It is now about 18 months and I could not have been more pleased with this medical practice. My physician is Dr. Noor Yazdanie, she is a very competent, knowledgeable Endocrinologist. Dr. Noor is excellent at listening to me talk about my issues. She is very thorough at communicating, giving me the opportunity to ask additional questions and get the answers that make me feel well cared for. this Medical Facility Cares about their patients. On the wall in the waiting room are pictures of the entire Medical Staff. They also have a blood lab on prem. The Staff is always happy and friendly.
    LouM — Mar 03, 2021
    LouM — Mar 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD
    About Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1710378310
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ZIAUDDIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdanie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yazdanie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yazdanie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdanie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdanie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdanie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdanie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

