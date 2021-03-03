Overview of Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD

Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ZIAUDDIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Yazdanie works at Katy Diabetes and Endocrinology in Temple, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.