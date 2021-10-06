See All Psychiatrists in Fairfield, CA
Dr. Noorulain Aqeel, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Fairfield, CA
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Noorulain Aqeel, MD

Dr. Noorulain Aqeel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Aqeel works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Napa, CA.

Dr. Aqeel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield Office
    5030 Business Center Dr Ste 220, Fairfield, CA 94534
(707) 864-6860
  2. 2
    Napa State Hospital
    2100 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
(707) 253-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2021
    Dr. Aqeel is very kind and has excellent knowledge in psychiatry. He is compassionate and takes time to explain the medications and it's effect to his patients.
    Sheela — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. Noorulain Aqeel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811949944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aqeel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aqeel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aqeel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aqeel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aqeel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

