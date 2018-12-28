Dr. Nora Daher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Daher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nora Daher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN.
Dr. Daher works at
Locations
Daher Asthma and Allergy Clinic2136 Exeter Rd Ste 103, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 203-6055Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Good , thorough doctor in explanations and treatment. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Nora Daher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, German
- 1821265000
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daher works at
Dr. Daher speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Daher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daher.
