Overview of Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD

Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Hussaini works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.