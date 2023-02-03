See All Rheumatologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (81)
Map Pin Small Long Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD

Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Hussaini works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hussaini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)
    3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    • 1093907198
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Harbor- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussaini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussaini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussaini works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hussaini’s profile.

    Dr. Hussaini has seen patients for Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussaini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussaini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussaini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussaini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussaini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

