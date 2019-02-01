See All Nephrologists in Bellmore, NY
Dr. Norma Wenger, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Norma Wenger, MD

Dr. Norma Wenger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Wenger works at PRINE Health Medical Group, PLLC in Bellmore, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY, Freeport, NY and Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wenger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PRINE Health Medical Group, PLLC
    250 Pettit Ave Ste 101, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 557-2402
  2. 2
    760 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 764-7070
  3. 3
    Huntington Artificial Kidney Center-freeport
    351 S Main St, Freeport, NY 11520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 441-3050
  4. 4
    PRINE Health
    242 Merrick Rd Ste 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 764-7070
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2019
    She is a caring excellent Doctor. Listens as well as provide information . She treats my renal issues as well as treats my hypertension . Great bedside manner. And Indira is a gem
    Grace C in NY — Feb 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Norma Wenger, MD
    About Dr. Norma Wenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427035971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med Coll Penn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Penn
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wenger has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

