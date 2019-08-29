Overview of Dr. Nosheen Mazhar, MD

Dr. Nosheen Mazhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mazhar works at Millennium Physician Group in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteopenia and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.