Overview

Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Asemota works at Hope Fertility in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.