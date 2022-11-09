See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Asemota works at Hope Fertility in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Keri Holloway, MD
Dr. Keri Holloway, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
4.4 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
4.8 (92)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Fertility
    3005 Royal Blvd S Ste 220, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 762-0053

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Optimum HealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Asemota?

    Nov 09, 2022
    Twins coming Spring 2023! Our journey with Dr Asemota started in Feb 2021 after we tried conceiving on our own unsuccessfully. After two trials of IUI in winter 2021, we decided to transition to IVF! After 2 rounds of IVF in Spring 2022 (yielding 10 embryos) we proceeded to embryo transfer in August 2022. And our babies implanted! Yehhhh. We have the rest of our embryos chillin on ice for our next pregnancy! Dr Asemota is very kind and does a good job explaining options, she tweaked my regimen to get the best outcome. Example: I was supposed to have egg retrieval on Tues, she switched it to Wed bc after seeing the ultrasound of my ovaries, she thought she could get a few more mature eggs if we waited! I like that! Her staff is knowledgeable and responsive to portal messages. Hope Fertility is a fully functioning boutique fertility clinic. I felt like a human being. Not a number. We really enjoyed our experience and highly suggest Hope Fertility to individuals/couples TTC.
    Barbara Joy Jones — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Asemota to family and friends

    Dr. Asemota's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Asemota

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD.

    About Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194988949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asemota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asemota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asemota accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Asemota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asemota works at Hope Fertility in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Asemota’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Asemota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asemota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asemota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asemota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Obehi Asemota, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.