Dr. Obinna Uzodinma, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Obinna Uzodinma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Dr. Uzodinma works at Interventional Pain Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Pain Specialists
    16840 Buccaneer Ln, Houston, TX 77058

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Cancer Pain
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Cancer Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 28, 2022
    He moved to another area and I know I'll never find another doctor as loving, kind, and knowledgable as he.
    Sherlene — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Obinna Uzodinma, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841521812
    Education & Certifications

    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • Cornell University
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Obinna Uzodinma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzodinma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uzodinma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uzodinma works at Interventional Pain Specialists in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Uzodinma’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Uzodinma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uzodinma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uzodinma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uzodinma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

