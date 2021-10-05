Overview of Dr. Ofelia Balta, MD

Dr. Ofelia Balta, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Angel Medical Center, Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital.



Dr. Balta works at BodylogicMD of North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.