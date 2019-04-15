Overview of Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD

Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Nwokolo works at Okey Nwokolo MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.