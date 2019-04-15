See All Pediatricians in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD

Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Nwokolo works at Okey Nwokolo MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nwokolo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Okey Nwokolo MD
    1515 N Classen Blvd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 232-0529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD
    About Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821052762
    Education & Certifications

    • Tex Tech Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    • University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwokolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwokolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwokolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwokolo works at Okey Nwokolo MD in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Nwokolo’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwokolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwokolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwokolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwokolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

