Overview of Dr. Ola Khraisha, MD

Dr. Ola Khraisha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Khraisha works at Einstein Family Medicine at Logan Plaza in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.