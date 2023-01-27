Dr. Ole Vielemeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vielemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ole Vielemeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ole Vielemeyer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Microbiology. They graduated from U Leipzig and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vielemeyer is professional and thorough. He really took the time to listen and was knowledgeable about my condition. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ole Vielemeyer, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1235300385
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- U Rochester
- U Rochester
- U Leipzig
- Medical Microbiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vielemeyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vielemeyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vielemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vielemeyer works at
Dr. Vielemeyer speaks French and German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vielemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vielemeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vielemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vielemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.