Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (22)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD

Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chatham, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Slupchynskyj works at Chatham MediSpa in Chatham, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slupchynskyj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chatham MediSpa
    552 MAIN ST, Chatham, NJ 07928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 966-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    New Jersey Office
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 107, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 303-2715
  3. 3
    Aesthetic Institute Of New York and NJ
    44 E 65th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 628-6464
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 2:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    7:30am - 2:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811942220
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Rochester
Fellowship
Residency
  • Ny Eye & Ear Inf
Residency
Internship
  • Saint Vincent's Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Slupchynskyj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Slupchynskyj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Slupchynskyj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slupchynskyj.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slupchynskyj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slupchynskyj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

