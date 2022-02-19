Dr. Slupchynskyj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD
Overview of Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD
Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chatham, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Slupchynskyj works at
Dr. Slupchynskyj's Office Locations
Chatham MediSpa552 MAIN ST, Chatham, NJ 07928 Directions (973) 966-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:30am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
New Jersey Office200 S Orange Ave Ste 107, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 303-2715
Aesthetic Institute Of New York and NJ44 E 65th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 628-6464MondayClosedTuesday7:30am - 2:30pmWednesdayClosedThursday7:30am - 2:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing job with my lip injections
About Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Ny Eye & Ear Inf
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Slupchynskyj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Slupchynskyj works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Slupchynskyj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slupchynskyj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slupchynskyj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slupchynskyj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.