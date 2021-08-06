See All Neurologists in Baytown, TX
Dr. Olga Brusil, MD

Neurology
4.1 (29)
Dr. Olga Brusil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine

Dr. Brusil works at Houston Methodist Neurology Associates in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M Salem Muayad MD PA
    4201 Garth Rd Ste 313, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 556-6535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 06, 2021
    I live in Louisiana and drive a hour & half to see her as a patient. I tried two other neurologist before her, and she has been a huge help to me. She makes you feel comfortable with asking questions and truly seems to care. Good doctors like her are hard to find.
    Gerald Fountain — Aug 06, 2021
    About Dr. Olga Brusil, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Russian
    • 1730275223
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
    • Crimean State Medical Institute
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Brusil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brusil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brusil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brusil works at Houston Methodist Neurology Associates in Baytown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brusil’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brusil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brusil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brusil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brusil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

