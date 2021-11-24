Overview of Dr. Oluremi Ojo, MD

Dr. Oluremi Ojo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Ojo works at First Care Medical Inc in Lima, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.